Blacktail Ski Area to host annual fundraiser

LAKESIDE — It will be a special Valentine’s Day at Blacktail Ski Area near Lakeside on Sunday as the mountain hosts their annual poker run raising money for the Blacktail Ski Patrol team.

Blacktail Ski patroller Taylor Peters says this weekend’s poker run raises money for the non-profit ski patrol which provides free service to injured skiers on the mountain.

Last year’s event raised close to $5,000 which went directly toward buying updated medical equipment.

The Poker Run consists of skiers and boarders drawing cards at five different stations across the mountain, with the top poker hands winning a prize.

The event gets underway at 10:30 a.m. and costs $20 to join and includes a free lunch.

Those participating are encouraged to dress up for this year’s “Prom” theme with the best costumes winning a prize.

Peters says funds raised during the poker run allow Blacktail ski patrollers to provide high-quality medical care in a remote area.

“The reason that we need the extra gear is because we have a high level of medical care up here. That’s something I like to point out to people...we have three paramedics on staff and a nurse,” Peters explained.

“It’s not just sleds that we’re spending money on, it’s advanced medications and IV equipment and a lot of stuff that you would even see in a hospital setting, we’re able to do on the mountain,” Peters added.

Peters says most of the fun and raffle winners will be announced outside the ski lodge this year promoting COVID-19 safety protocols.

Blacktail Ski Area was closed on Friday due to extreme cold conditions but is expected to be open for normal operations this weekend.

