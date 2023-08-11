Coats for Kids, United Way preparing for the Back 2 School Bash

KALISPELL - There's a big opportunity this weekend for kids in the Flathead to get ready for school.

Coats for Kids and United Way are teaming up to give kids free winter clothes, school supplies, haircuts, and much more at the Back to School Bash.

The event takes place at the Gateway West Mall in Kalispell Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Anyone in need of support to get their kids ready for school is welcome to attend the event. Later in the year, there will be a similar event in Columbia Falls for students in that area who need clothes for school.

“I absolutely just love seeing the kids happy like they're so proud of their new winter outerwear that they just got, you know, in this event especially they'll have fresh haircuts and school supplies so they'll be 100% ready for school this year. So I'm pretty excited about this event,” said Coats For Kids Montana Director Tiffany Suhr.

This event is in place of the Warm Up the Flathead event. Coats for Kids wants to make kids are prepared for winter before the cold hits.

If you would like to donate and help get kids more warm winter clothes, you can visit https://coatsforkidsmt.org/.

