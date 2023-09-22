Code Girls United receives an award from the Women's Foundation of Montana

KALISPELL — A program that helps girls in the Flathead Valley learn technology and business is being recognized at the state level with a $10,000 award.

Code Girls United in Kalispell is an education program that teaches girls in fourth through eighth grade computer science, tech, and business skills.

The group has now received an award through the Women's Foundation of Montana for its accomplishments.

Code Girls United plans to use the money to expand its reach to rural and tribal communities throughout Montana.

The Women's Foundation of Montana says that because they're an organization by women to help other women, they're proud to support another group that's advancing opportunities for girls in Montana.

