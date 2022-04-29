Columbia Falls fun run to support the Flathead Lake Biological Station

COLUMBIA FALLS - Columbia Falls Junior High students Ashley Andrews and Sol Masters have created a 3k fun run to help raise awareness about the importance of clean water and the sustainability of our waters.

The run is part of an Advanced Studies project for the students. The money raised from the run will go directly to the Flathead Lake Biological Station for their Flathead Watershed Monitoring Program.

courtesy image

"I'm really impressed with the initiative and leadership that the students have taken on this fun run. This was their idea. We're definitely excited for Sunday and really impressed with the work that Ashley and Sol have done over the last few months to make an idea become a reality," said Tom Bansak, Flathead Lake Biological Station Associate Director.

The run will take place at the Columbia Falls Junior High School at 1 p.m. on Sunday, May 1. There will be a $10 registration fee to participate.

