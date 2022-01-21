Columbia Falls nonprofit receives donation for relocation project

Land to Hand Montana — formerly known as Farm Hands Nourish the Flathead — will soon be moving its main building from Glacier Gateway Elementary School to the Wildcat Garden next to Columbia Falls Junior High School.

“It’s a building that’s been a part of the district for a while, they’re willing to allow us to move it to this new space so, we’re looking forward to that, we’re looking forward to reusing it and it’s going to be just a wonderful space for us,” Land to Hand Montana executive director Gretchen Boyer told MTN News.

Sean Wells/MTN News Land to Hand Montana executive director Gretchen Boyer

Boyer said the building's current location was not sustainable due to construction of the new Glacier Gateway Elementary. She said a $25,000 grant from the Whitefish Community Foundation helps make this move possible.

“These funds will allow us to move the building here to the Wildcat Garden so that we can continue doing our work in the community, we will use it as our pantry as well as our base of operations for work in the Wildcat Garden and our summer camp work that we do as well,” added Boyer.

Boyer said the new location will give the nonprofit some advantages including power to the Wildcat Garden, new restrooms and more.

Sean Wells/MTN News Land to Hand Montana is moving to Wildcat Garden in Columbia Falls.

“The other neat thing is that inside the building we’re working on creating a little bit of a kitchen and processing space so we will be able to hold cooking classes in there as well as do all our pantry work and provide food to the community,” said Boyer.

If all goes as planned, site preparation for the new location will begin in April. Boyer said Land to Hand will stay busy in the meantime making sure food insecure kids in Columbia Falls have access to fresh, local food.

“We do about 350 bags a week that we deliver in the school district,” added Boyer.

Boyer said additional donations are needed to make the relocation possible. Those willing to donate can visit their website for more information.