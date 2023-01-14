Community Game Night hosted by New Now Village serves as a place to connect with the community and fundraiser

FLATHEAD VALLEY — Board games are a way to bring people together and New Now Village in Kalispell is bringing that to the next level.

New Now Village will be holding Friday game nights from now through April.

New Now is a new company that is seeking to build affordable, sober housing, but they can’t do this without funding and knowing the community they will be serving.

These game nights will serve as a fundraiser and event to get to know and feed the future New Now community.

"So it's gonna be a Community Game Night family-friendly, and we invite everybody come, we're doing it in Columbia Falls, Kalispell and Whitefish and Evergreen and so excited about that. So we can just get the community together and understand where they're struggling and where they're having trouble with paying their rent and doing all that kind of stuff. So we're excited about it," said Victoria Gabaldon, New Now Village Co-founder.

The next Community Game Night will be at the Whitefish Community Center on January 27th from 5 to 8 pm.

You can visit newnowvillage.com or their Facebook Page for more information about the cause.

