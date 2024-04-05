Creston Auction returning for 58th year this weekend

CRESTON — The Creston Fire Department needs to expand, and this year's 58th Creston Auction will play a key role in the development.

Money from this weekend's auction will go directly to the new Creston firehouse. Construction for this project is important to the safety as the community continues to grow. The project will get started at the end of this year, beginning with the foundation and getting power to the location.

The Creston Auction starts at 8 a.m. on Saturday, April 6, 2024, with the rummage sale. And as always, there will be different sales and auctions all weekend long.

The auction has also grown into a community event that connects old friends.

“It means a lot because it's not just a thing that we get together and just have people come here and we sell stuff. It is a community event that we do for everybody. And when we say the community, we have people coming from Billings and Plains and we've even had people come from Idaho that come here and say, Hey, we plan our vacation or trip around this to come to the Creston Auction. So it means a lot to us to see familiar faces and stuff,” River Mallery of the, Creston Auction Incident Command.

You can find out more details on the Creston Auction Facebook page or the Creston Fire Department website.