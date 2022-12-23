Donate to Toys for Tots and get your gifts wrapped in Kalispell before Christmas

KALISPELL - Is wrapping gifts your least favorite part of the holidays? Worried you won’t get it all done before the presents need to be under the tree?

Now you can have someone else wrap all your gifts for you and help out a great cause at the same time.

Volunteers will be at the Sportsman and Ski Haus in Kalispell from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday to wrap gifts. They will wrap gifts for a cash or toy donation to Toys for Tots Flathead County.

Gifts do not need to be purchased at Sportsman and Ski Haus to be wrapped. You can help a kid get the Christmas of their dreams and check wrapping off your to-do list.

“You know, for most of the parents, it's something we've had parents cry. Just a lot of gratitude and mostly a lot of just amazement at, you know, the quality of gifts that are there to choose from,” said Jennifer Cale, a Toys for Tots volunteer.

The earlier you bring in your gifts, the faster they will be wrapped. You can find more details on the gift-wrapping fundraiser Facebook page.

