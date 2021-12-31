Donation helps Salvation Army in the Flathead

KALISPELL — The Salvation Army received a generous donation in the Flathead thanks to community support.

The Auto-Mutt Dog and Car Wash in Kalispell recently donated more than $3,000 to the Salvation Army.

A total of $3 from every automatic car wash between Nov. 23 and Dec. 23 was donated.

The donation is part of the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Christmas campaing helping raise money for families and individuals in need during the holidays.

All of the money raised during the Red Kettle season stays in the community.