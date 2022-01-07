Donations, volunteers needed for 'Winter Warm Up' event in Kalispell

KALISPELL — An annual event in the Flathead that connects those in need to community services is looking for a little extra help ahead of the big event.

This year’s “Winter Warm Up” hosted by Northwest Montana United Way will be held at the Gateway Community Center in Kalispell on Friday, January 28.

United Way teams up with a number of non-profits in the Flathead Valley to offer free books, clothing, food, shelter resources and more to those in need.

Donations for the event are welcome and can be dropped off at the United Way office located inside the Gateway Community Center at 1203 Highway 2 West, Suite 31.

Donations can also be dropped off at any Park side Credit Union Location in Flathead County.

High-demand donation items include gently used winter clothing, sleeping bags and cash to buy specific items.

Volunteers are also needed to help set up the day before the event and serve a variety of different roles the day of.

Those who would like to volunteer are asked to contact the united way at 406-752-7266.

