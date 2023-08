The second annual Corndog Days Of Summer is Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023.

It's a free event benefiting the Humane Society of Northwest Montana.

There will be gourmet hand-dipped corn dogs, cornhole, music, and local arts and crafts.

There will be a raffle and silent auction to support the Humane Society of Northwest Montana with over $3,000 worth of prizes to be given away.

The event runs from 1 p.m. until 11:30 p.m. at the Stillwater Bar in Olney.

Click here for additional information.