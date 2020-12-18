Evergreen community effort brings holiday meals to those in need

EVERGREEN — The Evergreen Lions Club is giving back to the community in a big way by teaming up with the Evergreen School District and fire department to distribute holiday meals to families in need.

The partnership includes putting together 50 holiday meal baskets with each basket comprising a turkey, holiday fixings and enough food items to cover the two-week holiday break.

The food provided in the meal baskets is raised from the Evergreen School District holiday food drive and items purchased from Lions Club donations gathered throughout the year.

The Evergreen Fire Department assists Lions Club members in dropping off each individual basket to families the week before Christmas.

Evergreen Lions Club President Shaun Forrest says the students learn valuable lessons while helping lions club members put meal baskets together before they’re ready for delivery.

“We’re providing students an opportunity and access to really work side-by-side with civic leaders and kind of give them the opportunity to give back to their community,” Forrest said.

“So, I think that’s kind of the neat part about this is it’s really evolved to allowing students to give back to their community," he added.

Forrest says all 50 holiday meal baskets were successfully delivered to families Wednesday night.

