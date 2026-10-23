Feed the Need concert returns Saturday as Flathead Food Bank looks to fight record-high hunger

KALISPELL, Mont. — Live music could help put food on the table for families across the Flathead Valley on Saturday, as the Flathead Food Bank hosts its 5th annual Feed the Need benefit concert.

The need in the community has reached a crisis point.

"We've actually seen the highest amount of people facing food insecurity since 2009," Chris Sidmore said.

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Feed the Need Benefit Concert Preview

The Flathead Food Bank has been working to answer that call. Last year, the organization distributed more than 1.8 million pounds of food, which translated to roughly 1.5 million meals.

But the need keeps growing. The food bank runs almost entirely on private funding, and on Saturday, Oct. 24, it is asking the community to show up for the fifth annual Feed the Need benefit concert.

"Every single dollar that's donated through a ticket if you will, will go directly towards feeding people here in the Flathead Valley," Sidmore said.

The concert brings together local and national talent for the cause.

"We're going to open it up again with our local legend, Tommy Edwards, he's been part of the concert since day one and just an amazing talent and we've got this really cool cover band called Invasion, these young talented guys from all over the country and they're going to be singing hits from Queen, the Rolling Stones, the Beatles, all of the classics," Sidmore said.

The show kicks off at 7 p.m. at the Wachholtz College Center in Kalispell. Tickets are $20 for adults and $12 for youth.

For Sidmore, the night is about more than fundraising.

"It's everything, I think it's twofold where A, it helps us secure the funds that we need to continue to operate, we're almost entirely privately funded so it allows us to feed people right here in the community. And then I think it's just a huge morale boost for not only the team but the community," Sidmore said.

To learn how to buy tickets, click here.