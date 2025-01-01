What is your job?

I am a multimedia journalist based out of Kalispell, covering Northwestern Montana.

When did you start working here?

I started working here in June of 2025.

Where else have you worked?

I recently graduated from college, but while I was in school, I was intensely involved with WOUB Public Media, mainly as a sports/community reporter.

Where did you go to college?

The one and only Ohio University! OU, Oh yeah!

Where did you grow up?

Manassas, Virginia

What are some of the biggest news stories you have covered?

While I was in college, I reported on a local high school football team that started a brand new "honor walk" tradition where teams from as far back as the 1950s were honored before the game. I was also able to travel to our rival school, Miami of Ohio, for the 100th annual meeting of the "Battle of the Bricks" in football. While the Bobcats lost that game, they got them back in the MAC Championship and won their first conference title against their biggest rival.

What is your philosophy on news?

Be ethical. Be unbiased. Be creative. (Great writing skills help too!)

What do you love about living here?

Everything! My dream was to move out into the Rocky Mountains for college, but when it did not work out, I knew I would make it out west the first opportunity I had. Waking up to the mountains everyday is an absolute dream come true and I cannot wait to tell the stories of Western Montana!

Contact:

Email: maddie.kiefer@kpax.com

To send news tip: news@kpax.com