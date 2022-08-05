Firehouse Subs offering free subs for bottled water donations to firefighters

KALISPELL - People all over Western Montana have been donating whatever they can to help the firefighters battling the Elmo Fire.

Firehouse Subs is giving Missoula and Kalispell the chance to donate water and receive a free sub.

People who wish to donate can bring a 24-pack or more of bottled water to Firehouse Subs in Missoula or Kalispell and receive a free medium sub for their donation on Saturday.

Since 2012, Firehouse Subs has been holding an annual H2O for Heroes bottled water collection drive.

They seek out local first responders who may need water.

“You know, especially now in the summer when it's really so hot, and the turnout gear that they were, it's so important for them to stay hydrated. And it's just one thing they don't have to think about as far as when they're going out to fight fires. Especially in Montana as we know right now, there's a major fire going on with these guys and it's over 100 degrees during the day. So hydration is a key point." Firehouse Subs franchise owner Les Kleinman

This year, the drive aligned with the Elmo Fire, and all the donations received in Missoula and Kalispell will be donated to local fire stations that have been battling the blaze.

Firehouse Subs is located in the Hutton Ranch Plaza in Kalispell and at 2845 North Reserve Street in Missoula.