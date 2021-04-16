Flathead community celebrates 'Week of the Young Child'

KALISPELL — A number of fun events take place on Saturday for children in the Flathead as families come together to celebrate the Week of the Young Child.

The Montana Association for the Education of Young Children has a fun-filled day planned for Saturday at Kalispell’s Depot Park. The event runs from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. and features an art walk down Main Street, goodie bags, giveaways, car seat safety checks and more.

“We’re a community in that we want to support each other, and we want to be around each other, and we enjoy each other's company,” Kalico Art Center Executive Director Jemina Watstein said.

Kalico Art Center in downtown Kalispell is one of a number of local businesses helping put on the event. Watstein said families came in throughout the week to paint sunflowers which will be showcased Saturday at Depot Park.

“We’re going to make sunflower starters, so we’re going to have little bits of clay, will make pinch pots out of it and then put soil and sunflowers inside and then families can take them home and plant them in their garden and will see what comes up,” said Watstein.

Watstein said this year’s event is extra special as it’s the 50th annual Week of the Young Child, bringing attention to the importance of educating and nurturing children at a young age.

“I think it’s just an opportunity for the community to get out and it’s awesome, it’s going to be so nice outside!” said Watstein.

The event on Saturday is completely free and open to any and all families across the Flathead.

