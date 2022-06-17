Flathead County creating CART to help with livestock evacuation

KALISPELL - Even though it is flood season, Flathead County is already looking ahead at fire season and how to deal with livestock.

Flathead County Office of Emergency Services and MSU Extension are creating a Community Animal Response Team to help aid in livestock emergency evacuation and shelter.

The first meeting in a series will be held on June 21 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Flathead County South Campus.

This will be an informational meeting to come up with locations, transportation and feed supplies for livestock that may need to be moved in an emergency.

“This is so important to the community because when areas need to be evacuated, a lot of times people won't leave their homes because they're stressed about their pets. They're not sure what's going to happen to them. Is there a plan for them and they haven't prepared ahead of time,” said Pat McGlynn, MSU Extension Flathead County.

Space for this meeting is limited, so MSU has asked that only people who can volunteer land or transportation attend the meeting. The information collected in this meeting will be made available for everyone after the meeting.