Flathead County Library celebrates Give Like Dolly Day

KALISPELL — The Flathead County Library celebrated Give Like Dolly Day today, honoring Dolly Parton's Imagination Library and the program's reach across every county in Montana.

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Flathead County Give Like Dolly Day

Dolly Parton's Imagination Library began in Sevier County, Tennessee, where she grew up. In 2023, First Lady of Montana Susan Gianforte expanded the program throughout the state. According to Dolly Parton's Imagination Library, it has since gifted over 300 million books in five different countries.

Flathead County Library Children's Librarian Becca Johnson said the program is simple but powerful.

"Children under the age of five, so from birth to five, can sign up for this program and they will get a book in the mail once a month."

The program has grown immensely in Flathead County.

"In Flathead County, as of yesterday, I think we have just over 3,000 kids signed up," Johnson said.

The Dollywood Foundation declared Sept. 25 Give Like Dolly Day — a nod to Parton's iconic song "Nine to Five," the ninth month and 25th day — encouraging donations and new sign-ups. The Flathead County Library held an event to honor it.

"We are celebrating Dolly's Imagination Library. We are celebrating children having access to books in their homes and we're promoting early literacy and children reading in general," Johnson said.

The event featured story time, crafts, a life-size cutout of Parton, and the chance for children to sign up for the program.

Johnson said the program helps fill a major gap in a rural state like Montana.

"There's a lot of families who live far away from their library, so they may not have that opportunity to come in and bring their kids to the library to check out 20 books a week. So I think meeting people where they're at, and that's the generous spirit."