Flathead County Sheriff's Office hosts Shop with a Cop event

KALISPELL — The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office made this holiday season extra special for 10 kids this week during their annual Shop with a Cop event at Target in Kalispell.

The Sheriff’s Office worked with local schools to find kids who could use a little extra help this holiday season. Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino said seven officers shopped alongside the children as they picked out special gifts.

He noted Shop with a Cop is made possible thanks to community donations and contributions from sheriff’s office employees. He said officers throughout the Flathead Valley look forward to this event each year.

“Several thousands of dollars goes into that program, I know every agency in this community from Kalispell to Whitefish to Columbia Falls does similar programs and I think it’s just a huge benefit to our community,” added Heino.

