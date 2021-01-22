Flathead event aims to connect people to resources and services

KALISPELL — An annual community event hosted by Northwest Montana United Way connects people to resources and services in Flathead County.

More than 25 service agencies will participate in this year’s Winter Warm Up to provide free resources for families, veterans and children in the Flathead.

Normally held inside the Gateway Community Center in Kalispell, this year’s event will be held outside in the community center’s parking lot to promote social distancing with drive-thru and walk-thru services.

United Way Executive Director Roxanna Parker says the Winter Warm Up event set for Friday, Jan. 29 usually attracts up to 400 participants. She says eventgoers can expect free books, clothing, mental health services, disability resources and more.

“Everything on the day of the event is free, some of our services we won’t be able to do their service right then, but those service providers will be setting appointments for services that require one-on-one touch that we can’t do because of COVID-19 restrictions but everything is free the day of the event,” Parker said.

Parker says event volunteers will have food bags and hygiene kits ready to go for all participants.

The Winter Warm Up event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Jan. 29 in the Gateway Community Center Parking lot in Kalispell. Participants do not have to sign up prior to attend the event.

