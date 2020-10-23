Flathead first responders to host Halloween event

KALISPELL — First responders in the Flathead Valley are teaming up to put on a safe “Trunk-or-Treat” Halloween event.

The event will be held at the Flathead County Fairgrounds from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. on Halloween. First responders will be handing out candy and toys to kids from their emergency vehicles.

Masks are required for all attendees with trick-or-treaters encouraged to make homemade spooky masks.

Flathead County Sheriff’s Posse Commander Travis Sallee said the event is normally held indoors at the Sheriff’s Posse facility in Evergreen. He said they wanted to make sure this year’s event was outside so attendees can properly social distance.

“We felt that bringing people inside would not be the best option and so we decided to do an outdoor event at the fairgrounds partnering with first responder organizations so that everyone can be safe and social distance,” said Sallee.

The Trunk-or-Treat event is free and open to all Flathead Valley residents.

