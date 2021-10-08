Flathead Sheriff's Posse, FWP teaming up to host free family fishing event

EVERGREEN — The Flathead County Sheriff’s Posse is teaming up with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) to host a free family fishing event in the Flathead.

Shady Lane Pond in Evergreen will be fully stocked with rainbow and cutthroat trout for the event which is set to run from 3 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. on Friday, October 15.

Fishing gear will be provided for all kids and families as well as food at the Sheriff’s Posse building adjacent to the pond at 155 Shady Lane.

Flathead County Sheriff’s Posse Commander Travis Sallee said organizers are looking forward to this year’s outing after last year’s event was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

He noted the event aims to promote healthy outdoor activities for Flathead Valley youth.

“Get people outdoors locally here, we’re not heading way out into the woods, it’s got a good location, you can still get a fish on the line in the water and still have a great time,” said Sallee.

