Flathead Warming Center opens for its 8th season, offering shelter and resources to unhoused neighbors in need

KALISPELL — As temperatures drop throughout the Flathead Valley, the Flathead Warming Center is opening its doors for another season, offering a safe, warm place for our neighbors in need.

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Flathead Warming Center Opening

The center is now open for its 8th shelter season, serving unhoused people with a 50-bed facility and various resources to help get them back on their feet.

According to Sean O'Neill, director of resource and shelter services, last season was a success with 86 positive outcomes that include getting people housed or into inpatient rehab.

MTN NEWS According to Sean O'Neill, director of resource and shelter services, last season was a success with 86 positive outcomes that include getting people housed or into inpatient rehab.

That high number has O'Neill thinking about the center's goals for the upcoming season.

"That we can keep as many people as warm and safe as possible that are partnering with our communities to help our first responders; we want to make sure that we connect our folks to better situations. Maybe they don't get to one of those positive outcomes, but we want everybody to leave better than they came," O'Neill said.

The Flathead Warming Center is volunteer-driven and is looking for volunteers for the 2026-27 season. To learn more, click here.