Florists across the Flathead participating in Daffodil Days to raise money for cancer

KALISPELL — It’s officially spring and while spring isn’t in the air this weekend flower shops in the Flathead are trying to spread a little spring cheer for a cause.

Daffodil Days is a national event to raise money for the American Cancer Society.

Flower shops across the Flathead will be participating in Daffodil Days and making donations to the Northwest Montana Chapter of the American Cancer Society.

People can purchase a bunch of daffodils for $5 with all the proceeds going to the Cancer Society between March 25 and March 29, 2024.

Woodland Floral has been participating in this event for about 10 years selling over 200 bunches a year.

“It's an easy way to make a nice donation to the American Cancer Society. But it's also a way to honor spring. It's almost Easter. It's going to be spring regardless of what the weather is telling us. And it's just a nice time of year to get the daffodils out. They're so cheerful. They're so bright and it's spring,” said Fey Wolf, manager of Woodland Floral and Gifts.

People are asked to call participating florists to preorder their daffodils.

