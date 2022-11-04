Free winter clothing event for families in need in Flathead County

KALISPELL - A non-profit organization in Kalispell is teaming up with local law enforcement to provide free winter clothing to kids in need.

Coats for Kids will be giving out free winter coats, boots, hats, gloves, and socks during this year’s “Warm up the Flathead.”

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Flathead County Sheriff’s Posse Facility in Kalispell which is located at 155 Shady Lane.

Attendees are asked to bring identification for each child needing clothing and a piece of recent mail showing their address.

Free hot dogs and refreshments will also be available for all attendees.