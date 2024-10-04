Gap Fillers Flathead pays off Columbia Falls school lunch debt

COLUMBIA FALLS — All school lunch debt for Columbia Falls school district families and their students has been totally wiped out thanks to a nonprofit called Gap Fillers Flathead.

Started in 2019, Gap Fillers Flathead's mission is to preserve the health, privacy and dignity of under-served children across Flathead school districts.

“District-wide all 2,200 kids in the district regardless of meal application, just zero debt,” said Columbia Falls School District Superintendent Cory Dziowgo.

More than $9,000 in outstanding student lunch debt for Columbia Falls students has been completely paid off. Dziowgo is thanking Gap Fillers Flathead for the clean slate.

“They’re all starting with that zero balance, so it takes that burden off and really just allows our families to focus on taking care of each other.”

Gap Fillers Flathead works to eliminate all school lunch debt in Flathead County, provide lifesaving medical supplies such as Epi-Pens and AEDs, and free hygiene care kits to students.

“We’re invested in the community, and we’re invested in making sure that every kid has the same opportunity in Montana,” said Gap Fillers Flathead Tammi Fisher.

Fisher said Gap Fillers Flathead is completely funded through community donations.

“Most of our donors were the kids in a school lunch line that couldn’t afford student lunch, and so really, we have donors that are very generous,” added Fisher.

Dziowgo said the school district is thankful for the fresh start, “Great that their generosity stepped up and helped our families, just a really neat opportunity.”

Those who would like to donate to Gap Fillers Flathead can do so here.

