Glass recycling fundraiser to benefit Citizens for a Better Flathead

COLUMBIA FALLS - Glass recycling opportunities are rare in the Flathead, but this weekend, there will be an opportunity to get rid of the stacked-up recyclables.

Citizens for a Better Flathead have teamed up with Flathead Recon to hold a glass recycling event on Saturday, June 25, 2022, in Columbia Falls from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The suggested donation amount is 50¢ per pound of glass recycling you bring. The glass that is recycled at this event goes through a pulverizer and is mainly used in landscaping. The focus of the event is to bring awareness to diverting reusable materials from the landfill.

"You've seen that there's an increase in the amount of people that live here, and that's leading to an increase in the amount of materials that we're putting into the landfill. And so any opportunity that we have to reduce materials that we're throwing away and actually repurposing is going to be beneficial for our Valley," said Christian Bitterauf, Citizens for a Better Flathead Administrative Director and Special Projects Coordinator.

Flathead Recon does not accept drop off recycling but there will be more fundraisers in the future to recycle your glass.