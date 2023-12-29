Grant funding supports mental health, suicide prevention training in Flathead schools

WHITEFISH — A $30,000 Kids Fund grant will help support peer-to-peer mental health and suicide prevention training in public schools across the Flathead.

The Whitefish Community Foundation awarded the grant to the Nate Chute Foundation — a Flathead non-profit dedicated to promoting mental wellness and reducing youth suicide by offering evidence-based training and education to area schools.

The grant funding will connect and educate high school students who are participating in established clubs to support their peers in times of crisis.

Whitefish Community Foundation President Alan Davis is excited to see the grant funding put to good use.

“One of the cool things about the grant is that they’re going to launch a youth summit, so it’s going to be a peer-to-peer network so that the kids can if they need help, can rely on other students in their age group to receive that help, so Nate Chute Foundation is really going to give the kids the tools, the resources that they need,” said Davis.

The Whitefish Community Foundation has awarded more than $495,000 in Kids Fund Grants to Flathead Valley non-profits.

The Kids Fund was created in 2019 to support programs in the areas of health, safety and education that mitigate challenges and prevent local youth from becoming homeless.

