Have professionals wrap your gifts this weekend in Kalispell by donating to Toys for Tots

KALISPELL — Are you overwhelmed by the amount of presents you have to wrap before Christmas? Or are you just not very good at it?

You can get your presents wrapped by professionals and support Toys for Tots with just a donation.

Toys for Tots volunteers will be at Sportsman Ski Haus in Kalispell through Sunday, December 24, 2023, wrapping Christmas gifts for anyone who donates toys or money. Donations and presents to be wrapped can come from anywhere and don't need to be purchased at Sportsman Ski Haus.

“We are super excited to have anybody coming in who helps the community the way this organization does," said Sportsman Ski Haus President Joe Power. "We give a little bit of space here and it is great to have volunteers come in we have a great community with a lot of people volunteering for different organizations and when we can support them we support them."

The need for help around the holidays has grown in the Flathead year after year. — and this year, Toys for Tots gave presents to almost 3,000 kids. While they are done handing out presents for this year, the money and toys donated for wrapping will help them get a head start on next year.

“This program is very blessed, the Flathead Valley makes this happen. The volunteers make this happen. Knowing that there is so much need drives us even more to make it better and better each year. We bring more people on board with our core volunteers every year, helping to get the word out about us just helping with all these little projects that make our campaigns so successful. It's amazing. The people that come out of everywhere to help us,” said Flathead Valley Toys for Tots coordinator Kelly King.

Head on down to Sportsman Ski Haus to get your presents wrapped during their business hours through Christmas Eve.

