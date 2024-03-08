Help Columbia Falls businesses by donating food for a food drive

COLUMBIA FALLS — Columbia Falls is working as a community to gather food for those in need.
The 6th annual Columbia Falls Food Drive is underway with 21 businesses participating in the event.
People can drop off food at participating businesses through March 12, 2024.
Businesses are in a competition to see who can collect the most food and winners will be sponsored on the Columbia Falls Chamber of Commerce website.
The businesses are separated into categories based on how many employees they have.
Last year, this food drive collected almost 6,000 pounds of food and over $4,000.
Participating Businesses:
- Backslope Brewing
- Columbia Falls Estate Planning
- Columbia Falls School District #6
- Glacier Bank
- Glacier Institute
- Heavens Peak Health Care
- Imagine IF Library
- Meadow Lake Resort
- Nomad GCS
- North Forty Resort
- Pursuit
- Re/Max Mountain View
- Teakettle Women’s Wellness
- True North Chiropractic
- Western Building Center
- Weyerhaeuser
- Whitefish Credit Union
- Glacier Distilling Company
- JCCS