Help Columbia Falls businesses by donating food for a food drive

COLUMBIA FALLS — Columbia Falls is working as a community to gather food for those in need.

The 6th annual Columbia Falls Food Drive is underway with 21 businesses participating in the event.

People can drop off food at participating businesses through March 12, 2024.

Businesses are in a competition to see who can collect the most food and winners will be sponsored on the Columbia Falls Chamber of Commerce website.

The businesses are separated into categories based on how many employees they have.

Last year, this food drive collected almost 6,000 pounds of food and over $4,000.

Participating Businesses:

