Help support Flathead Lake, businesses, by strapping on your running shoes

LAKESIDE - Are you ready to run for the love of Flathead Lake?

Strap on your running shoes and take to the trail for a 5k, 10k or kids for the Flathead Lake Run to benefit the Flathead Lake Biological Station and the Flathead Lakers on Sunday, July 23, 2023.

The run is to help raise awareness of the importance of the continued health of the lake so future generations can enjoy it.

The run takes place on Sunday at Volunteer Park with check-in and day of registration beginning at 7 a.m.

Visit https://runsignup.com/FlatheadLake5k to register and view the full schedule.