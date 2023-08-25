Help support Nurtured Growth Learning Center by shopping at Kali's Kloset

KALISPELL - Get your shopping shoes on to help a special school in Kalispell on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023.

Kali’s Kloset is having its grand opening and donating 25% of its proceeds to the Nurtured Growth Learning Center for scholarships.

Nurtured Growth is a K-through-12 school for neurodivergent kids which means kids on the autism spectrum, who have ADHD — and all other learning disabilities.

There will be a food truck, raffle and, of course, some great shopping at the grand opening to support Nurtured Growth Learning Center.

“These kids are so well deserving. And it's for the kids that have, you know, tried and tried to succeed in regular in a regular school setting. And for one reason or the other, it's just been so tough for them and some of them I've even had some trauma from it," explained Kali's Kloset co-owner Laurel Gann. "And so, this school is just a safe haven for these kids to be able to, to go every day and feel like they're succeeding and know that they're succeeding."

The grand opening event will take place from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Saturday at Kali's Kloset which is located at 148 East Idaho Street in Kalispell. Visit the Kali's Kloset Facebook page for additional information.

