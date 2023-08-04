Watch Now
CommunitySalute to Service

Actions

Here's how you can help dozens of nonprofits in the Flathead

Great Fish Challenge Screenshot 2023-08-04 at 2.04.39 PM.png
MTN News
Great Fish Challenge Screenshot 2023-08-04 at 2.04.39 PM.png
Posted at 2:40 PM, Aug 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-04 16:40:15-04

KALISPELL - Get ready to help support 78 nonprofits across the Flathead as the ninth annual Great Fish Community Challenge kicks off next week.

The Great Fish Challenge is a charitable giving campaign hosted by Whitefish Community Foundation to help area nonprofits.

The event kicks off with a launch party at Interstate Bank in Whitefish on Aug. 10, 2023, and the fundraising will continue through Sept. 15.

Visit the Whitefish Community Foundation to learn all about the organizations the event supports and to donate, beginning Aug. 10.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Golf over 700 holes for $119!