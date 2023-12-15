Huge donation will allow adoption fee to be waived at Flathead County Animal Shelter

KALISPELL — The Flathead County Animal Shelter received an important donation and Christmas has come early for the dogs and cats at the shelter.

A generous donor gave $50,000 to the shelter through the Flathead Shelter Friends non-profit.

This donation will cover the adoption fees for all the dogs and cats at the shelter, meaning the adopters will only have to pay the animal registration fee to get a pet, — $45 for dogs and $25 for cats.

“My part was easy, I've always loved dogs,” said donor Colin Johnson. “We’re getting them out of the shelter sooner than later and getting them into homes as quick as we can. It just makes me feel good.”

The Flathead Shelter Friends will also be using this donation to raise the Senior Pet Certificate to $350.

The Senior Pet Certificate is for any animal adopted over the age of seven and is a credit to a veterinarian of the adopter's choice to help cover the cost of an elderly animal.

“It’s huge for us. Our hopes — and I believe our donor's hopes — is it helps get animals out of here quicker and gets them into good loving homes and out of the shelter. That’s our ultimate goal anyway,” said Flathead County Animal Shelter division manager Austin Hicks.

If you’ve been wanting to adopt a pet from the shelter but felt the cost was too high, now is your chance to give a furry friend a home.

