Humane Society of Northwest Montana receives huge food donation

KALISPELL - CHS Mountain West Co-op in Kalispell donated over 2,600 pounds of dog food to the Humane Society of Northwest Montana.

The donation is an overage of inventory that is near its expiration date. With an adult dog eating four cups of food per day, the humane society is always in need of food.

“We just can't thank CHS enough. How wonderful that they thought of the Humane Society, knowing that, you know, our mission is to serve pets,” said Humane Society of Northwest Montana Executive Director Lori Heatherington.

If the Humane Society of Northwest Montana can’t use the product, they make it available to families that may need it or other rescue groups. This food will be transported to the Mission Valley Animal Shelter. The humane society also gives food to animals in Browning, and the Flathead Food Bank.

“It's just wonderful to receive that support and make sure that we get it into the hands of whoever needs it. You know the community supporting the community couldn't be better,” said Heatherington

People who are interested in volunteering at the humane society can attend a two—hour volunteer orientation on Saturday, Feb. 5 at 10 am.