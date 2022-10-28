Watch Now
CommunitySalute to Service

Actions

Humane Society of Northwest Montana receiving matching funds for adoptions

Cat Adoption
MTN News
$100 for every pet adopted from the Humane Society of Northwest Montana in Kalispell through the month of October is donated from Don K Subaru.
Cat Adoption
Posted at 2:49 PM, Oct 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-28 16:50:34-04

KALISPELL - It’s the final days to adopt a pet from the Humane Society of Northwest Montana in Kalispell with matching funds going directly back to the animal shelter.

Thanks to Don K Whitefish’s Subaru Loves Pets month, $100 for every pet adopted from the Humane Society through the month of October is donated from Don K Subaru. The matching funds are for both cats and dogs of all ages adopted from the shelter.

Humane Society of Northwest Montana board member Peggy Spencer says the funds go a long way in helping the nonprofit provide care for the animals before they find their forever homes.

“We are a nonprofit humane society so $100 per animal adopted out is huge for us, you know because when they come in, we vet check them we vaccinate them, spay, neuter them, we make sure they’re healthy and we house them for as long as it takes for them to adopt out.”

The Humane Society of Northwest Montana is closed on Sundays and Mondays, so Saturday is the last day to adopt an animal with matching funds going directly back to the shelter.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

About Us

Get the FREE KPAX Streaming App