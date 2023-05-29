Hundreds attend the 100th annual Corvallis Memorial Day Parade

CORVALLIS — Corvallis was painted red, white, and blue for the 100th annual Memorial Day parade. This year's theme was 'Be the One' to stop veteran suicide.

“Today’s not about me. It’s about the ones that didn’t come home and that’s who I’m here to honor and respect," shared Retired Master Gunnery Sergeant, Warren Ewalt.

As a tribute to those who served the United States and passed away, the streets in Corvallis were lined with American flags. The Main St. parade featured servicemen and women, local organizations, and a whole fleet of motorcycles, horses, tractors, and vintage cars. Among the patriotic colors were veterans from various military branches.

Ewalt served 24 years in the Marine Corps, going on many tours overseas. He was honored to be in the parade alongside a World War 2 vet. “A lot of times today, I have thought of some of those brothers and sisters that didn’t make it back. I had to fight back a tear a couple a times. And then, those ones that did make it back but didn’t make it after they got back, I think about them also.”

MTN News Warren Ewalt, a retired Master Gunnery Sergeant, served in the Marine Corps for 24 years.

For Anthony C. Malley, serving was his true calling. “I was born a Marine,” he said with a chuckle.

Malley grew up in New York during World War 2 where would hang on the fence of the Navy yard to watch the Marines in their dress blues. After his time in the Marine Corps, he spent 21 years as a police officer.

Being at the parade is a special occasion for Malley. He said, “I’m proud to be here and it reminds me of my service time because of the comradeship that is extended here.”

MTN News Former Marine and police officer, Anthony C. Malley salutes at the 100th Corvallis Memorial Day Parade

Being in Montana now, Malley feels connected to the community of veterans. But some veterans, after coming home, struggle with PTSD. And many of these heroes even go as far as taking their own lives to end the suffering.

That’s why Corvallis themed this parade “Be the One”. The community wants to help “Be the One” to put an end to veteran suicide.

Ewalt explained, “It’s a cause that’s near and dear to me. I’ve known marines that have taken their own lives and that’s such a tragedy.”

To learn more about “Be the One” go to https://www.legion.org/betheone