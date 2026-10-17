Hungry Horse's Harvest Fest returns this fall with free fun and a community-nominated way to give back

HUNGRY HORSE — Every fall, the community of Hungry Horse comes together for Harvest Fest — a celebration that is about more than just the season.

For four years, the Columbia Falls Chamber of Commerce has brought Hungry Horse together at Canyon Elementary School. It's a day packed with food, friendly competition, and a reason to show up for your neighbors.

Learn more about Harvest Fest Here:

Harvest Fest brings Hungry Horse together with free fun and a cause

"Harvest Fest is one of our favorite community traditions here in Hungry Horse. So tomorrow we have a 5K, we have a pie eating contest, lots of free kids activities, free lunch from A&W in Columbia Falls and we have about 15 vendor booths that will be here," Laura Gadwa, of the Columbia Falls Chamber of Commerce, said.

The event is free and runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. But the real heart of Harvest Fest is what happens to the proceeds from the contests and the 5K. Every year, the community nominates who receives that helping hand.

"Every year we have the community nominate a non-profit or family in need that we can give back to and this year our featured beneficiary is Land to Hand Montana. They're looking to expand their services even more into Hungry Horse, Coram and West Glacier so helping spread that awareness was part of it," Laura Gadwa said.

For Alayna Gadwa, the event's appeal comes down to a few simple things.

"I'd come out because it's free and you get free lunch and it's just a lot of fun crafts, and you get to hang out with people and make some new friends," Alayna Gadwa said.

That simplicity is by design. The Chamber keeps Harvest Fest free because they believe a community celebration should welcome everyone through the door.

"People take away from the children's costume parade to the fun run, just the opportunities that families and children get that are all for free, it really is just a wholesome family fun day," Laura Gadwa said.

To learn more about Harvest Fest, click here.