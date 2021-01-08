Imagine IF Libraries offering free take-home kits for kids

KALISPELL — Imagine IF Libraries are still providing educational programming to youth in the Flathead during the pandemic through free take-home kits offered each month.

ImagineIF Libraries -- which has three locations in Kalispell, Bigfork and Columbia Falls -- came up with the idea of take-home kits after all in-person learning programs at the library were indefinitely postponed due to COVID-19.

Three different take-home kits are designed specifically for preschoolers, students in Kindergarten through fifth grade, and teenagers.

ImagineIF Youth Services Librarian Ellie Newell says take-home kits include anything from art activities to science experiments and more.

She says the library makes 800 new Take-home kits each month available on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Newell says the library plans to keep making free take-home kits through the month of May.

“It’s just a joy for us to still be able to connect with youth and still be able to provide them with hands on learning opportunities even during this difficult time,” Newell said.

Newell says new take-home kits are available the first Monday of each month and she advised that those interested to pick up kits from the library quickly as they usually run out within four-to-five days.

