Kalispell Education Foundation awards Kalispell Public Schools grant money

KALISPELL — Kalispell Public Schools received more than $33,000 in grants from the Kalispell Education Foundation this week.

This donation was from their annual Great Opportunity Grants Program.

The district received 19 different grants to enrich students through science, literature, music and other creative activities.

The funding helps teachers personalize student learning with technology and tools that would not be accessible on the normal school budgets.

Teachers can request up to $2,000 in grants every fall.