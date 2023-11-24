Watch Now
CommunitySalute to Service

Actions

Kalispell Education Foundation awards Kalispell Public Schools grant money

KPS Screenshot 2023-11-24 at 3.08.05 PM.png
MTN News
KPS Screenshot 2023-11-24 at 3.08.05 PM.png
Posted at 3:23 PM, Nov 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-24 17:23:54-05

KALISPELL — Kalispell Public Schools received more than $33,000 in grants from the Kalispell Education Foundation this week.

This donation was from their annual Great Opportunity Grants Program.

The district received 19 different grants to enrich students through science, literature, music and other creative activities.

The funding helps teachers personalize student learning with technology and tools that would not be accessible on the normal school budgets.

Teachers can request up to $2,000 in grants every fall.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader