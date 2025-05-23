KALISPELL — A Field of Honor is on display this Memorial Day weekend at Glacier High School in Kalispell, honoring our veterans, including those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Matt Hegstad is a U.S. Army Combat veteran and the owner of Patriotic American Brewery in Evergreen.

Watch the full story:

Kalispell Field of Honor pays tribute to veterans Memorial Day weekend

Hegstad spoke at the opening ceremony Friday morning about the importance of teaching the next generation the real meaning behind Memorial Day.

“Even though generations change, there is still a need for people to fight for our freedom, and we need to honor every generation of heroes that paid the ultimate price,” said Hegstad.

Sean Wells/MTN News A Field of Honor is on display this Memorial Day Weekend at Glacier High School in Kalispell, honoring our veterans, including those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

The Field of Honor opening ceremony was hosted by the Flathead Valley Exchange Club and included the color guard, the national anthem and music from the Glacier High School Band.

Event organizer Kat Palmiotti said flags are individually purchased with personal dedications.

Sean Wells/MTN News The Field of Honor opening ceremony was hosted by the Flathead Valley Exchange Club and included the color guard, the national anthem and music from the Glacier High School Band.

“So, they could be military members who are deceased or those who are still active or those who are veterans and are still here with us, it could be first responders of any kind,” said Palmiotti.

Flag dedications cost $25 with all proceeds going to various veteran support groups across the Flathead Valley.

Sean Wells/MTN News The 1,000 flags displayed honor those who served and still do serve the United States of America, including those who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

“In the past, we’ve given to the Montana Veterans Home, to the Vietnam Veterans of America, the Northwest Montana Veterans Food Pantry, there’s a whole bunch of them,” added Palmiotti.

The 1,000 flags displayed honor those who served and still do serve the United States of America, including those who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

“You know, honoring our veterans, honoring our fallen, honoring America,” said Hegstad.

The Field of Honor is free to visit through Monday, May 26 at 1 p.m.

