KALISPELL - Kalispell firefighters are hosting a free pancake breakfast and tour of one of their fire stations on July 8, 2023.

The event is open to anyone and everyone.

Firefighters will be serving pancakes, milk and juice from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. at Fire Station 62.

The fire station is located at 255 Old Reserve Drive behind Costco in Kalispell.