KALISPELL — The Montana Peace Officers Memorial Day procession and ceremony was held in Kalispell on Friday, honoring law enforcement who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

More than 100 law enforcement officers from agencies across the state were in the Flathead for this year’s Montana Peace Officer Memorial Day.

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Kalispell hosts Montana Peace Officers Memorial procession and ceremony

“They came from east and west and we all come together in one stand of unity, and I think it’s a symbol of how important these partnerships are in the state of Montana because of how rural we are that we all come together and know it takes all of us to get the job done,” said Kalispell Police Chief Jordan Venezio.

The day began with dozens of law enforcement vehicles holding a procession down Main Street before a ceremony was held at the Flathead County Fairgrounds.

Venezio said it’s important to always honor and remember officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty, ensuring their legacies live on.

“I think too often we get caught up in the busyness of a law enforcement career that we don’t take the time to slow down, take a breath and remember those that have sacrificed everything for complete strangers, so it’s not lost on us for Kalispell to be able to host, this is a pretty special thing,” said Venezio.