Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
1  WX Alert
CommunitySalute to Service

Actions

Kalispell non-profit trains Montana churches to help children in foster care

Rooted Families volunteers
Christi Ruby
Church volunteers involved with Rooted Families helps build a porch for a family in need
Rooted Families volunteers
Posted
and last updated

KALISPELL — A nonprofit in Kalispell is aiming to ensure that Montana churches can help children in vulnerable situations get the resources and help they need.

Rooted Families has trained over 100 churches in the state to take in foster children, provide financial resources and help develop connections within the community.

Through the nonprofit and other initiatives throughout the state, Montana is seeing the number of children in foster care quickly decrease.

Aaron Scofield, Rooted Families executive director, believes Montana has a unique opportunity to transform its foster care system.

"Montana has a unique opportunity, we believe, to go from one of the top two or three in the country per capita, to actually becoming one of the best states. That's something no other state can do as quickly as Montana can through the network of the community and through the mobilization of local churches," Scofield said.

To get a church involved with Rooted Families, submit a form here.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader