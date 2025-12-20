Kalispell non-profit trains Montana churches to help children in foster care

KALISPELL — A nonprofit in Kalispell is aiming to ensure that Montana churches can help children in vulnerable situations get the resources and help they need.

Rooted Families has trained over 100 churches in the state to take in foster children, provide financial resources and help develop connections within the community.

Through the nonprofit and other initiatives throughout the state, Montana is seeing the number of children in foster care quickly decrease.

Aaron Scofield, Rooted Families executive director, believes Montana has a unique opportunity to transform its foster care system.

"Montana has a unique opportunity, we believe, to go from one of the top two or three in the country per capita, to actually becoming one of the best states. That's something no other state can do as quickly as Montana can through the network of the community and through the mobilization of local churches," Scofield said.

To get a church involved with Rooted Families, submit a form here.