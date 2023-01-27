Kalispell Winter Warm Up helps support people in need with a multitude of resources in one location

KALISPELL - The Annual Winter Warm Up in Kalispell gathered resources for people in need to get clothing and other necessities to keep people warm and safe for the rest of the winter.

“So the great thing about today is that you get all the organizations together all in one spot. So somebody might come through that. They need toiletries, but they don't realize what other services might be available to them. That could help them get out of the situation that they're in. So it's really to connect people with the services that are available,” said United Way President Jodie Cross.

Forty-four organizations, including the Flathead Food Bank and Greater Valley Health, gathered at Kalispell’s Winter Warm Up to provide their time and services to help people in need. Everything from clothing, books, and hygiene products to haircuts were available for free.

“Yeah, and it's just a good thing. There's lots of folks that need some help. And this is a good place to help out folks. It's really, really, really important. I mean, I just spent some time with the gentleman there and he needed a pair of boots. So we found that and he's, he's looking for a sleeping bag, so, I just saw him going out with that. So for someone like that, who's probably in the elements a lot, it's critically important. Very, very important,” said volunteer Kim Davis.

Events like these would not be possible without the help of volunteers. From divvying up dog food, to finding the items that people need, the volunteers were invaluable to get people what they need.

“I think it's a good thing to do. I mean, if you're in a spot where you can help out and give back a bit to the community. I think that's something that really, if you can do it, you should do it,” said Davis.

The Annual Winter Warm Up is the Flathead's largest resource event.

