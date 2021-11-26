Kalispell's Firehouse Subs hosting special fundraiser for Montana Children's Hospital

KALISPELL — Firehouse Subs in Kalispell are giving back to kids in the Montana Children’s Hospital ahead of the Christmas season.

All of the proceeds from the Kalispell restaurant on Dec. 4 will go directly toward purchasing toys and necessary items for Montana Children’s Hospital patients.

Firehouse Subs Kalispell owner Les Kleinman said the restaurant will begin collecting donations via Cash or credit on Nov. 29 and will collect until Dec. 4.

Kleinman said the restaurant donated $7,000 to Montana Children’s Hospital during last year’s fundraiser. He hopes to top that mark this year with support from the Flathead community.

“This is what Christmas is all about right, it’s about helping people out, caring for your neighbors, especially in the year like we’ve had, this is the one time of that year that we really need to make sure that we’re there for each other and not just focused on myself or me me me, it’s about these poor kids having medical bills I don’t know if they’ll ever come out of it, and so this is just some little thing to forgot about that." - Les Kleinman

Toys purchased for kids will include medical play dolls, superhero friends, tech gadgets and more.

