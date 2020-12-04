Kalispell’s Firehouse Subs raising money for MT Children’s Hospital

KALISPELL — Firehouse Subs in Kalispell is celebrating its one-year anniversary on Saturday with a special fundraiser.

All of Saturday’s proceeds will go directly toward purchasing toys and necessary items for Montana Children’s Hospital patients.

Firehouse Subs Kalispell owner Les Kleinman says Grizzly Security donated a safe to the restaurant where customers can also drop off donations in-store.

Kleinman says giving back to those in need is something his business prides itself on.

Earlier this year, Kleinman donated more than 10,000 meals to children, first responders and healthcare workers in the Kalispell community.

“I’ve always seen people who were able to or should have given back and never did, and I promised that if I was ever in the opportunity to give back I will, I’ll give back as much as I can,” Kleinman said.

Toys purchased for kids will include medical play dolls, superhero friends, tech gadgets and more.