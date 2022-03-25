Kalispell's Samaritan House set to hosts annual fundraiser

KALISPELL — Cowboy Up - A benefit event for the Samaritan House in Kalispell is hoping for a big turnout as the fundraiser is once again held in-person on April 9.

The Samaritan House is a low-barrier homeless shelter and transitional living program in the Flathead providing services for those in need.

Samaritan House Executive Director Chris Krager said highlights of the fundraiser include catered food, live music, and live and silent auction events.

Krager said the Samaritan House is hoping to raise up to $70,000 at this year’s event.

He said money raised goes a long way toward making their affordable housing expansion project possible and more.

“We use funds from the Cowboy Up benefit to help Samaritan House shelter and house people throughout the year, kind of stock our kitchen and supplies that we need and keep the lights on and just kind of help us when I say yeah, let’s serve as many people as we can,” said Krager.

Tickets for the fundraiser can be purchased online.