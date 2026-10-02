LIBBY — The Northwest Montana Veterans Food Pantry in Evergreen will host its 27th annual Libby Stand Down on Saturday, Oct. 3 and Sunday, Oct. 4 — a free, one-stop event connecting veterans with critical resources at the Libby Memorial Center.

WATCH THE STORY:

Libby's 27th annual Stand Down connects veterans with free resources in northwest Montana

The event is open to all veterans and draws attendees from across the region, from northwest Montana to states as far as Colorado.

Veterans can access a wide range of free services at the Stand Down, including clothing, haircuts, food, medical care, mental health support, housing assistance, employment resources and benefits assistance.

Northwest Montana Veterans Food Pantry CEO Pamela Koller said the event aims to bridge a gap between veterans in rural areas and the resources they need.

"When we can connect our community and our veterans and just let them know that they are not alone and let them know that there is help out there, there are services out there, and there's just a friend out there that knows what they're going through and that we can connect them with so they don't feel so alone," Koller said.

Veterans planning to attend should bring their military identification. Bus transportation is available on Saturday, and those who need a ride can sign up at the Samaritan House, Vet Center, or the Northwest Montana Veterans Food Pantry.

The Stand Down runs Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.