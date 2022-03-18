Logan Health donates AEDs to Flathead County sports organizations

KALISPELL — The Logan Health Foundation have donated 15 Automatic External Defibrillators to different sports organizations in Flathead County just in time for their spring seasons.

An AED can be applied in the event of cardiac arrest, shocking the heart back into a normal rhythm.

Logan Health Athletic Trainer Kerianne Fuller said a ready-to-use AED should be within two minutes of every sports venue in Flathead County.

She said an AED saved the life of a local youth soccer player last summer when he went into cardiac arrest.

“Often times, especially our youth athletes, sudden cardiac death is the primary cause of death so, having access to the AED can almost guarantee lifesaving efforts, if we have it close by,” said Fuller.

Logan Health officials gave instructions to each sports organization on how to properly use an AED if disaster strikes.